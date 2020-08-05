Fatal crash investigation underway in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash investigation is currently underway in Hollywood.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street and Northwest 76th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

A body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the sidewalk while a gray SUV could be seen a few feet away.

The glass of the vehicle’s windshield could be seen shattered, indicating the victim may have been ejected from the vehicle.

Pembroke Pines Police officers are on scene assisting Hollywood Police.

Drivers who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes due to westbound traffic being diverted away from the scene.

