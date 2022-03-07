SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has shut down an intersection in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash along Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue, overnight Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a black Nissan sedan and a black van were traveling westbound on Eighth Street when a black Cadillac traveling south on 137th Avenue failed to stop at a flashing red light.

The three vehicles crashed, leading the Cadillac to crash into a utility pole.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene to fix the power outage caused by the damaged utility pole.

Power in the area was restored just before 5 a.m.

The driver of the Cadillac was transported to Kendall Regional where he later died.

The driver of the van was able to walk away from the crash and did not appear to be seriously injured.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

