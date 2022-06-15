MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash just off the Palmetto Expressway.

A Chevy mini-van collided with another vehicle on the southbound lanes of Northwest 57th Avenue near 167th Street, Wednesday morning.

7 SkyForce showed footage of tarps over the windows of the cars and the damage they took.

Lanes headed to the eastbound entrance of the Palmetto Expressway on 57th Avenue are closed.

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

