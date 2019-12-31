Fatal crash along SB lanes of I-95 in Hallandale Beach causes closures

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near West Hallandale Beach Boulevard has caused full road closures as authorities investigate.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured a body covered by a yellow tarp on the road.

It is unclear if there are any additional victims involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

