Fatal car crash kills 2 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash killed two people in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the car crash, just before 7 p.m., Tuesday, along Northwest 17th Avenue and 79th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said two people died as a result. There were no transports from the scene, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

