Fatal car crash involving two trucks in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are investigating a fatal car crash involving two pickup trucks that occurred on the 19500 block of Northwest First Place.

The crash happened some time after 11 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, one of the trucks hit a street lamp pole and caught fire, killing the driver on impact.

7Skyforce flew over the area and captured footage of the truck covered in yellow tarp.

The other truck sustained some damage in the front.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.