SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were locked in a fierce fire fight in South Miami-Dade after a fast-moving grass fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Card Sound Road and South Dixie Highway, just after 6 p.m. Monday.

As of 9 p.m., officials said the fire had burned roughly 15 acres and was about 80 percent contained.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.