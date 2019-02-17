Fashion show honors survivors of heart disease, stroke

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fashion show sponsored by the American Heart Association of South Florida honored survivors of heart disease and stroke.

Survivors strutted down the runway Saturday while accompanied by people who helped them on the road to recovery.

“I’ve had three open-heart surgeries. I was born with a congenital heart defect,” said survivor Stephanie Fink. “I am going to be walking with my cardiologist, with my surgeon, who is absolutely amazing.”

The fashion show was a celebration of life.

“As a physician, this is awesome because we get to celebrate the lives of our patients, not their sickness, so it’s pretty awesome,” said Dr. Frank Scholl with the Chief of Heart Institute at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The event was held at the Broward Center for Performing arts and featured fashion pieces by Lilly Pulitzer, Tommy Bahama and Kendra Scott.

Celeste Bonin, a former WWE wrestler, served as master of ceremonies.

