HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The incoming winter weather over the weekend has South Florida farmers preparing for the worst.

Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead is getting ready to protect their crops, Friday.

“We hope it’s not that cold,” said farmer Herb Grafe.

He set up irrigation pipes to cover the fruits with water in order to keep them warm during the low temperatures.

“As soon as we start building ice, we’ll go ahead and start the water,” said Grafe. “We’ll let it run until the ice melts off.”

He said crops like strawberries and tomatoes could easily be ruined.

“Strawberries are real soft, they just can’t take the water,” said Grafe. “It’s very detrimental to them. If it gets too cold and you don’t start the water, the actual berry inside the white little bloom will turn black.”

How much money the farm makes will be affected by the winter weather.

“If you have to water tomatoes too much, they’ll soak up so much water quicker, that they’ll go ahead and split, so therefore you can’t sell them,” said Grafe. “We have less product to sell, the quality of the product is not as good so we don’t sell it. It really affects us if we have to water.”

All farmers like Grafe can do is hope for the best.

“Sometimes it’s beneficial and sometimes you just have to put up with it,” he said.

