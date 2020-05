MIAMI (WSVN) - Another food distribution involving Farm Share has popped up in South Florida.

This time they teamed up with the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park to hand out free food.

One-by-one, drivers lined up as fresh produce and non-perishables were safely loaded into their trunks.

For more upcoming Farm Share distributions, visit this link.

