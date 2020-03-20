Farm Share feeds families impacted by COVID-19 pandemic in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles as a South Florida organization helped feed people who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Southwest Miami-Dade.

With many store shelves remaining bare, volunteers from Farm Share, a local non-profit, could be seen loading food into the back of vehicles at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Friday.

“When I went in the store the other day, it was empty,” Tracey Lyons said. “The shelves, no toilet paper, no meat, and half of these senior citizens can’t get to the store, so it’s a blessing that Farm Share is out here and Mt. Pleasant allowed us to be out here on their property to do this and to feed all these people, so at least we know that somebody got something to eat.”

Farm Share partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools during tough times, and local leaders are helping families by distributing food to community members impacted due to the coronavirus crisis.

“You see the community come to the rescue of the community,” State Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak has forced some workers out of a job, the need for food becomes even greater for South Floridians.

“It’s very caring,” Rey Anes said. “I mean, it’s nice that we’re all helping each other at this time, but it’s also sad to see that the shelves are being empty, and they’re taking advantage of not letting people buy what they need at the stores.”

7Skyforce hovered over the long lines resulting from the Friday food drive. Organizers of the event used a drive-thru format to distribute the food.

However, not everyone may get an opportunity to experience Farm Share’s generosity.

“I believe that there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be left without food because the turnout that we have is overwhelming, so obviously, the need is there,” Luis Dickson said.

With ride-share services like Uber and Lyft parked for the foreseeable future, some people are ignoring social distancing to help their fellow neighbors.

“I have transported three people to make sure they come get their stuff, make sure their family is straight, their kids are good, so if you’re out there and you know people are not able to get transportation to get some food, some necessaries for the house, just help them out,” Smiley, a volunteer, said.

In a time where the future is unclear, Farm Share is making sure that the people who roll through both get food and some hope.

