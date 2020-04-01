Farm Share donates food to Miami families in need during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Farm Share is donating food to Miami families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic for the second week in a row.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene at Ark of the City where a line of cars for the food distribution site stretched past the Interstate 95 ramp on 62nd Street, as many people waited several hours to receive groceries on Wednesday.

“We need to help each other if we are able to,” volunteer Terry Elliot said. “We’re all just trying to help out and come together as family.”

It was once again a drive-thru food distribution site where volunteers maintained their social distance from other volunteers and drivers while loading the food into the trunks of their vehicles.

Recipients said the food distribution events have been a godsend.

“I’m just so thankful for what we can get,” Karen, a recipient, said. “It’s so hard to go to grocery stores because the shelves are empty, people are fighting to get the food, and it’s becoming a real hcore just to buy groceries nowadays. It doesn’t matter if it’s food or household items, it’s getting to be a headache.”

Farm Share said they have enough food to feed 700 families, but they plan to stay at Ark of the City until they completely run out of food.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Gibson Park, the Overtown Youth Center, along with DeliverLean will be giving out free meals.

NBA Hall of Fame member Alonzo Mourning, the center’s founder, spoke about why he is giving back to the community.

“I’ve been blessed tremendously here,” he said. “The importance of a blessing is to use it to bless other people.”

In Broward County, the Cathedral Church of God hosted a free spaghetti lunch for Deerfield Beach students.

“We’re simply trying to do what we can to assist by providing a hot lunch,” Pastor Patrick Kelly said.

7News cameras captured dozens of bags containing food outside of the Caribe restaurant in Miami, which the restaurant is handing out to anyone in need.

“It’s just heartwarming to be able to give back,” Leo Becerra, a restaurant employee, said. “We’re giving out free food to help the community. There’s a lot of people who are suffering. A lot of people without jobs. A lot of people who don’t know where they’re going to eat the next plate, so we’re here to help.”

The restaurant will be handing out food until 6 p.m., Wednesday.

7News has compiled a list of restaurants and other locations distributing food.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.