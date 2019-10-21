Fare for Tri-Rail service set to increase in 2020

(WSVN) - For the first time in over 10 years, Tri-Rail will increase the fare for passengers.

Officials with the commuter rail system made the announcement on Monday, stating the price increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The increased amount varies based on the length of the passenger’s trip, Tri-Rail officials said, but the total amount is less than a 10% change in fares.

A full-price monthly pass now priced at $100 will increase to $110.

Half-price discounts will remain in effect for children ages 5-12, students, seniors age 65 and older and those with disabilities.

The fare increase is said to be due to higher expenses for rail car maintenance, fuel, train operations, ticketing systems, technology improvements, among other factors.

