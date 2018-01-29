Fans celebrate announcement of MLS soccer in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Major League Soccer is finally arriving in South Florida and residents couldn’t contain their excitement after the major announcement.

A large group of soccer fans gathered outside the American Airlines Arena Monday morning before marching to the Adrienne Arsht Center to celebrate.

“Oh, absolutely excited. Really looking forward to it for a long time, so I’m glad to hear it’s happening,” said soccer fan Nick Reynosa.

Dozens were present to hear the official announcement: Major League Soccer is coming back to Miami.

“Oh, man, this is awesome,” fan Alexander Gomez said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Music and performers were all part of the presentation, and fans said they have waited long enough.

“What an amazing example of thriving towards a new future, new hopes and fulfilling our dreams, making them come true,” said Arturo Zarzar.

Fans said they are waiting with anticipation to hear the next announcement: the team’s name and colors.

Other fans could also be heard talking about buying their tickets.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.