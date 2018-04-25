Family watches burglar from cellphone app ransack Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Security cameras were rolling inside a South Florida home as a burglar ransacked the place, and the homeowner watched the whole thing in real time on a cellphone app.

Interior cameras at the Cooper City home near Southwest 49th Street and Palm Avenue were rolling as a criminal entered the premises in broad daylight on Monday.

“It was a feeling of shock, surprise, but most of all anger,” said homeowner Chris Hayle. “Your privacy has been invaded.”

Hayle told 7News that they were not at home at the time of the burglary, but they were able to watch the crime unfold live on their cellphones.

The homeowner said the house alarm went off when the thief entered the house, and when he remotely checked the interior cameras, he found the man running through the residence holding an armful of jewelry.

Cameras showed the subject running out of a side door, dropping some jewelry in the process.

Hayle said the subject got inside through one of the bedroom windows and pushed aside a dresser.

“It’s scary, man,” he said. “It’s scary.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a blue vehicle that may have been the getaway car in this case.

Although the Hayles were out of the house, police responded quickly to the alarm. “It was a lot of them, I can tell you,” Hayle said. “I think they missed him though, just like that.”

Hayle and his family are trying to feel secure again, even though the burglar is still on the run. “My gosh, it happened to me. It’s not a very good feeling,” he said. “Not a very good feeling knowing that you’re working hard out there and somebody is in there ransacking the place, and taking your stuff.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the burglar.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.