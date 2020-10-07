Family to file suit against Opa-Locka after son dragged out of home by police

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is filing a civil suit against the City of Opa-Locka after their son, who suffers from mental health issues, was dragged feet first down the front stairs of their home by police.

Michael Pizzi, the family’s attorney, demands the police report and body camera video to be released to the public.

Pizzi asked, “Why in the world would the police beat up with the baton and repeatedly stun gun a mentally-ill teenager when the family was crying out for help?”

The attorney said his client suffered injuries at the hands of Opa-Locka Police officers. The incident happened at a home along York Avenue on Sept. 21.

Cellphone video captured the incident, which occurred after the family of 19-year-old Jafet Castro called police for help after, they said, he was having a mental breakdown. When officers arrived, Pizzi said the help turned into an alarming attack.

“If you watch the video, he was subdued and handcuffed when he was dragged outside the house by his feet,” Pizzi said. “Inside the house, they struck him with batons several times. They stun gunned him about five or six times. A police lieutenant drags him down the stairs by his feet, banging his head on the stairs as he’s dragged out feet-first when he’s already subdued. Then, they stun gun him repeatedly while he’s on the floor, and his family is screaming.”

After the incident, an officer is heard explaining why the 19-year-old was Tased.

“It’s just electricity,” he said. “Everyone’s been through it. I’ve been hit. It hurts for a second, but he keeps resisting. You understand?”

Opa-Locka City Manager John Pate said in a statement, “The city is conducting an internal investigation initiated by the city as this incident involved the application of force that injured multiple officers while trying to control a non-compliant individual under the influence of a narcotic. Once we have concluded this investigation, more information will be released.”

As for the victim, Pizzi said he suffered injuries to his head and back, as well as lacerations to his stomach. He hopes releasing the video will be a lesson for police officers accused of crossing the line.

“If people want to know why this issue won’t go away, it’s because the behavior of certain law enforcement agencies doesn’t change,” Pizzi said.

