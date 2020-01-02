Family, teammates to celebrate Georgia Tech football recruit’s life at Deerfield Beach vigil

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The life of a high-school football recruit to Georgia Tech who took his own life will be celebrated at a vigil held at his former high school in Deerfield Beach.

Bryce Gowdy, 17, killed himself on Monday by stepping into the path of a freight train, according to the medical examiner. His death happened weeks after announcing his commitment to the university.

“This is a dream,” Gowdy said at a press conference. “I also want to thank my mom.”

His former teammates met with grief counselors and their coach on Thursday to cope with the loss, and the way it happened.

“The message I’ve learned: You never know what somebody else is going through,” one teammate said.

Daterius Lee, one of Gowdy’s former teammates, said the 17-year-old had a big smile and was a natural leader.

“The coach just wanted us to comfortable and tell them as ‘Why,’ not hold anything back, not letting it be a ‘If’ or ‘What if’ or ‘What if could’ve been happened,'” Lee said. “He just wanted to let us know that he’s here for us and the whole support system of Broward is here for us ’cause it is a tough loss.”

Gowdy’s mother posted an emotional video to Facebook after learning of her son’s death.

“Bryce was talking crazy,” his mother said. “He kept talking about the signs and symbols that he was seeing all over the place. I always told him like I wasn’t strong enough to help him right now.”

A candlelight vigil is set to take place at 7 p.m. at Deerfield Beach High School. Funeral services will be held in the auditorium next weekend.

