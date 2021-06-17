DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a man who was injured during a shootout with two Davie Police officers said he has substantial mental health issues and was off his medications at the time.

Meanwhile, investigators said the armed suspect fired first, forcing the officers to return fire.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kazim Campbell.

His grandfather, Daniel Jones, spoke about Wednesday evening’s incident at his home.

“He was supposed to be on medication, but he wasn’t. He wasn’t taking his medication, and that’s a problem,” he said.

Campbell faces several charges, which include carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in public.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Davie Police Crime Scene Unit on Thursday returned to the scene at Park City West, off State Road 84 and south of Interstate 595 between Hiatus and Nob Hill roads.

There, investigators said, the shooting took place just after 6:20 p.m., Wednesday.

“I heard, like, a round of firing, going off,” said Harold Bardino. “I think there was a total of, like, nine.”

Bullet holes on a wall show at least that many shots were fired.

The crime scene remained taped off while investigators combed the scene for clues.

“Couldn’t get in for, like, a whole three hours,” one man said.

Police said the fight at Jones’ home was over rent.

“He was upset. He wasn’t trying to hurt nobody,” said Jones.

Campbell’s family said they don’t know where he got the gun. They said he used it to shoot the tires of two unoccupied cars near a home.

Neighbor Pete Deluca said he heard those rounds as well.

“Four shots, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,'” he said.

Responding officers encountered the armed suspect in the neighborhood, and during the encounter, the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to police.

Investigators said Campbell was shot and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

“Nobody came out winning on this,” Bardino said. “Luckily, the guy’s gonna live. He’ll be all right, but I’m sure he’ll be facing some serious time.”

Jones said none of this would have happened if his grandson had been on his medication.

“If you’re sick, you’ve got to take your medication. He don’t like taking medication,” he said.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene on Wednesday night.

Davie Police said they will not be releasing the two officers’ names.

Neither of them were injured. They are on administrative leave while FDLE investigates.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.