Family spells out ‘HELP’ with logs to get rescued after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescuers found a family trapped after Hurricane Michael thanks to their “HELP” message picked up by satellite images.

According to Fox News, Amber Gee was using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s interactive aerial map to check on the damage to her family’s property when she noticed the word “HELP” spelled out in the yard.

Gee’s uncle used logs to form the letters after the family became trapped on the property after the storm due to downed trees near the home.

Gee, who thought her grandmother and other relatives had evacuated before the storm hit, immediately sent the satellite image to Bay County Emergency Management. Deputies then went to the address to rescue the group.

“This is an incredible story of how people are working together in this situation,” Bay County Emergency Services wrote of the family’s rescue. “Someone from another county was using the mapping app to check property in rural Bay County and noticed the word “help” spelled out in the grass in logs. That person immediately contacted us and sent the picture and we dispatched needed assistance.”

