BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A new view of a deadly police pursuit where a teen boy lost his life has been released.

Stanley Davis Jr., 13, was on a dirtbike when police were chasing him. Loved ones now want more information from authorities about the tragedy.

A makeshift memorial now marks the spot where Davis crashed his dirt bike, Sunday afternoon.

“He loved riding his bike, yeah, great at football, just all-around great kid. Can’t say anything bad about him,” said the victim’s cousin Mercedes Morris.

Surveillance video of the teen at the gas station a little after 12;40 p.m. on Sunday showed him getting off his bike, entering the store and handing money to someone.

He then heads back outside to pump gas.

Davis looked back a few times before riding off. That’s when the police car can be seen with the lights on.

Boynton Beach Police said the teen was driving recklessly and an officer attempted a traffic stop.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he lost control of the dirt bike and collided with a curb.

The report went on to say he was thrown from the bike and struck a one-way sign in the median.

Davis died at the scene.

“We need transparency. We need answers,” Morris said.

Clergy members are now on a mission to help heal the pain.

“We believe we can bring some type of comfort to this family just by simply being here in a support role, knowing we’re there to pray for them,” said Pastor Richard Dames of Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy.

FHP is leading the investigation. The police department is also conducting an internal investigation.

Community leaders said their focus is on helping the family.

“We really want to focus on and give our attention on encouraging and helping this family rather than us judging or pointing fingers at this time because we know the truth will be told,” said Pastor Tommy Brown of Boynton Beach Coalition of Clergy.

The officer involved in this chase is now on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.