WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is desperate after their dog disappeared and escaped from their new home.

“We just really miss her, we missed her being home,” said Jessica Nardo, the dog’s owner.

A family desperate to find their two-year-old dog with special needs, Jolene slipped out of the new family home around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, in the Westchester area.

“She wondered out of the house when they left the door open and this is a new place for her so she’s probably just really scared,” said Nardo.

Scared and unable to fend for herself, Jolene can’t hear and her vision is impaired.

“She was born deaf and partially blind, she can see out of one eye and shadows out of another,” said Nardo.

Jolene is a Catahoula and what’s called a Double Merle, her condition is the result of bad breeding practices.

After being dumped by an irresponsible breeder, Nardo’s family adopted her when she was a puppy.

“She is like our family member, 100 percent,” said Nardo.

Now they worry this vulnerable family member is in danger.

She was last seen behind a shopping plaza in the area of 87th Avenue and Coral Way.

“If you’re walking your dog tonight, if you see her, please do your due diligence and try to approach her. Whatever anybody can do which a lot of people have been doing just keep doing it until we find her,” said Nardo. “I just really want to bring her home.”

If you spot Jolene, please call (786) 210-8651.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.