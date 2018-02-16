Family says they’ve been part of two South Florida mass shootings

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local family said they are no stranger to mass shootings, as they have had loved ones caught in two South Florida shootings since Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Annika Dean’s son, Austin, was at the Parkland high school during the shooting that killed 17 people. Austin survived, which is the second shooting the Deans have been in.

Dean was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a gunman killed five people inside the baggage claim.

“After the airport incident, I was going through some internal struggles, and I felt kind of alone,” said the mother. “I felt people don’t understand, and now I don’t feel alone. I wish I did. Unfortunately, my entire community is so affected by this.”

Dean said the Stoneman Douglas High shooting is much more personal, and her family knows two of the victims. One did not survive.

