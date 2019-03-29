Family safely brought down from stopped Miami-Dade Fair roller coaster

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of four found themselves stuck on a roller coaster at the Miami-Dade County Fair after their ride was shut down by the operator.

The riders were on the attraction when it came to a halt, Thursday night.

Cellphone video shows the riders’ cart on the top level of the roller coaster.

Officials said the ride operator heard an unfamiliar noise and pressed the emergency stop button.

The riders were eventually brought down safely.

The roller coaster will remain closed while it is inspected.

