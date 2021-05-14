Family safe after fire breaks out near Florida City home

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and Fifth Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m., Friday.

A neighbor said he was walking his dog when he started screaming for his neighbors to exit the house due to the fire.

There was a mother, father, a 13-year-old, 15-year-old and a 76-year-old grandmother who was on oxygen inside the home at the time of the fire.

There were also seven pets in the home.

All occupants were able to exit the house without injuries.

Two mobile trailers in the home’s backyard were badly damaged.

