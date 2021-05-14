Family safe after fire breaks out in Florida City home

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Street and Fifth Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m., Friday.

Neighbor Telshad Francis said he was walking his dog when he started screaming for his neighbors to exit the house due to the fire.

“It’s the same time every morning I walk my dog,” he said. “I feel like I had a calling this morning. I’m very proud and happy that I was up.”

Francis said he could not get to the home because it is surrounded by a gate.

The father who was inside of the home heard Francis yelling and alerted the rest of his family to get up.

“I was in bed. My husband actually came out because he heard the screams,” said homeowner Gisell Acosta. “He heard, ‘Get out! Get out!’ and he said, ‘Why?’ and when my husband came out there were fires already over the house. That’s when I got all my kids and everybody out.”

Cellphone video captured fierce flames and smoke erupting from the residence.

Acosta, her husband, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 76-year-old grandmother on oxygen were inside the home at the time of the fire.

There were also seven dogs in the home.

All occupants were able to exit the house without injuries.

Two mobile trailers in the home’s backyard were badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.