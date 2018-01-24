Family reunites with Coral Springs firefighters who saved toddler’s life

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother reunited with a firefighter and his crew who, she said, saved her toddler’s life when he suffered a medical emergency.

Hugs and smiles were all around at the Coral Springs Fire Department, Wednesday, as a family reunited with the team that saved their 2-year-old boy’s life back in October.

Two-year-old Shane had a heart attack, and his vital signs were not good.

“When they arrived, they found this 2-year-old patient without a pulse,” said Coral Springs Fire Department Division Chief Michael Moser. “The situation was extremely critical and extremely dangerous. Our crews performed some very innovative life-saving procedures.”

One of the firefighters recognized his symptoms as belonging to a rare heart condition. Their quick action saved Shane’s life.

On Wednesday, the family thanked the team in person.

“For us to be able to come back and see everyone means so much,” said Shane’s grandmother Dolores Grgas. “Anyone who has a child knows what this means, and we have him, he’s here, and had it not been for them he wouldn’t be, so we really can’t be more thankful.”

The visit meant just as much to the firefighters who saved his life.

“It’s not often that we get to see the results of the patient care that we do, and it’s very nice the family came today,” said Moser. “We’re so happy to see them, and our crews are happy to be able to see the patient again and to see that he’s doing well.”

Seeing Shane alive and well has motivated the firefighter who recognized his symptoms to keep doing his life-saving job.

“It feels good to see him here, alive in person, and know that what we did mattered and made a difference,” said Coral Springs Fire Department Lt. Karl Kellenberger.

As for Shane, doctors said he still has a long recovery ahead of him, but the prognosis is good.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.