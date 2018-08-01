Family reunited with lost puppy in Biscayne Park

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida family is relieved to be reunied with their furry loved one.

The family lost their dog “Nacho” Tuesday morning and set up flyers all across their Biscayne Park neighborhood in hopes that a good Samaritan finds him.

The American Bulldog became loose from his home near Eighth Avenue and Northeast 14th Street.

Within hours, somebody found Nacho wandering around the street and called Biscayne Park Police.

“I can’t believe it, we are just amazed!” said Maria Colorado. “We were gonna go and put more signs up and I can’t believe he’s here.”

The family was captured on video ecstatic to see their dog safe and sound.

“Thank you so much for bringing our boy back,” Colorado said. “We are beyond grateful.”

His family said this is not the first time Nacho escapes, but they’re now taking extra measures to keep their pup secure.

