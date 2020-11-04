Family reunited with dog after man takes it from front yard of NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with their beloved pet after a man was caught on surveillance video taking the animal from the front yard of their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Amelia White and her family were reunited with their dog, Barbie, Wednesday night.

“Now, she’s back home, and she’s better, better — right, Barbie?” White said.

Pure joy beamed from the family who got their pet back, and the children could not be happier. The White family said they did not know if they would ever see Barbie again.

“Playing, taking advantage of it,” White said. “There’s no more front yard for her.”

The family shared with 7News surveillance video of a man walking onto their yard on Monday. The stranger picked up their dog and then walked away.

“I was, like, distraught,” White said.

However, their luck turned around on Wednesday. It turns out someone brought Barbie back and told the family they innocently thought she was a stray.

“I was looking out the window, and I see somebody’s car sitting out here,” White said. “When I opened the door, he opened the door and said ‘I brought your dog back.'”

White said the man who returned Barbie is not the same person seen on the surveillance video. Either way, she did not dig deeper.

“I didn’t even care,” White said. “Once they gave me her back, I didn’t care. I didn’t ask no questions. I was just happy that she was back.”

The White family is true to their word, and White is not upset about the entire thing.

“We’re just happy that we got Barbie back, and she’s home safe, and that’s a plus,” she said.

Because Barbie had been missing for two days, the White family said the next thing they will do with Barbie is give her a good bath.

