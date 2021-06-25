SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Family Reunification Center is moving locations.

Family and friends who are looking for answers on their loved ones were initially told to meet at 9301 Collins Avenue, but on Friday afternoon, officials said the meeting site would be moving to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave.

Those who have missing loved ones can also call 305-614-1819.

