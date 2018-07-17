Family remembers victim of fatal accident on I-95

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is in mourning after a relative died in what police are calling an accident on Interstate 95.

Twenty-five-year-old Harvington Smith was riding in the back seat of a relative’s Lexus, Monday, heading home from a family celebration in Orlando.

His cousin, Rackeem Taylor, was in the front passenger seat while Taylor’s stepbrother, Tyler Trotman, manned the wheel.

Suddenly, one of the vehicle’s tires blew out, causing the car to fishtail before it collided with a tractor trailer.

“It swerved us into the fourth lane, right next to the HOV lane, where the 18-wheeler was coming,” said Taylor. “There were cars on both sides of him, so there wasn’t a way he could dodge us.”

Trotman ended up wedged under his steering wheel with broken ribs. Taylor was OK, but Smith did not survive.

“Real sweet guy, very fun, active, always just joyful,” said Taylor. “It could have been all three of us at one time. Everyone is in a state of shock still.”

Taylor said he believes they were driving at about 60 miles an hour.

“It wasn’t even a blink. I don’t even think I was finished blinking by the time it was over,” said Taylor.

Now, all they have are pictures of the damaged car, memories of Smith and a life lesson.

“If any negativity comes your way, just let it go. There’s no need to dwell on things in the past,” said Taylor. “I know that death is hard on a lot, but I can’t sit here and dwell on the situation that transpired. I have to just continue on. I’m not saying nothing happened, but I have to continue as if he’s still with me here today.”

Trotman, who was behind the wheel, remains in the hospital. No charges resulted, as police determined the collision was an accident.

