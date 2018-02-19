Family remembers Parkland shooting victim as kind, ambitious

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Families have been forced to say gut-wrenching goodbyes after 17 people were killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. A father opened up about his daughter just days after laying her to rest.

Meadow Pollack was buried by her father on Friday. Several days later, he decided to sit down with 7News and share his story because he wants people to know who his daughter was.

“I’m not gonna let my daughter’s death go in vain,” said Andrew Pollack. “I promised all these kids that I’ve been talking to that they’re gonna go to school and they’re gonna be safe, and we’re gonna have a movement, we’re gonna make ‘Meadow’s Movement,’ and we’re gonna make it happen.”

Meadow was 18 years old when she was shot to death at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“She was a princess,” said Andrew. “She was everybody’s princess, and she let me know every time she wanted something that it was daddy’s princess that wanted something. So we all loved her so much, and she meant the world to us.”

“Look at what this animal did — took this beautiful girl right here from us,” said Andrew, pointing to a photo of Meadow. “No one should ever do this, and it happened a bunch of times. So it shouldn’t happen, and it stops here in Parkland, OK? This is where it’s gonna stop.”

“Us as cousins, there’s 10 of us — five girls, five boys,” said Meadow’s cousin Sarah Pollack. “Meadow was the youngest, so in some sense, I think we were all looking out for her, always protecting her, but it was always returned. Meadow was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

She had a great sense of humor. It’s shared by her brother.

“She’s like a girl version of me, so we’re both beautiful,” said Meadow’s brother Hunter Pollack. “And we both have the same personality, we’re both ambitious.”

Friends and family sat together, shedding tears and sharing stories, laughter and heartache.

“I just hope that everyone takes something from this, a piece of Meadow,” said Meadow’s cousin Rachel Mazner, “and that they just take her attitude and her energy and her spirit, and they all just take a piece of her with them and remember that go-with-the-flow attitude and just her beautiful spirit is carried on.”

“What is there not to love? She’s so genuine, so original,” said Meadow’s boyfriend. “You never will meet no one like her.”

Meadow was buried on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.