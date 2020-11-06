Family remembers mother killed in Dania Beach bar shooting

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an innocent mother who was killed in a shooting at a Dania Beach bar are sharing their heartbreak.

Marissa Harris, 32, grew up in Hollywood but moved to Ocala, where she was hired for a new job and was attending school while taking care of her daughter.

“She was so happy with her new job and her new place, and she just got a new car, so she came down to show us the car,” Debra Siddiqui, her mother, said. “She’s been living in Ocala.”

Harris stopped at Rookies Ale House in Dania Beach, Wednesday night, but at some point, someone began shooting, shattering the window. Deputies said Harris was an innocent bystander.

“That exchange of gunfire occurred between two male patrons inside of Rookies Ale House,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman said. “[Harris] was shot and, unfortunately, passed away.”

Nikki Fowler, a close friend of the victim, said the 32-year-old loved to play pool.

“I even have a pool table at my house, and I begged her, ‘Please don’t go. Go outside and play pool,’ but she always wanted to see her friends,” Fowler said. “She never came back home.”

Harris, who balanced work and school, leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, and her family is trying to figure out how to bury her.

“I am in awe of how many friends and how many people truly loved Marissa,” Michelle DeSantis, Harris’ friend, said. “It’s very difficult for her family and friends to put together what it takes to not only give her the memorial she deserves. She truly was so special.”

The family said Harris’ daughter will be moving to Hollywood to live with family.

Harris’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

BSO continues to investigate the fatal shooting.

