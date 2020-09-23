Family releases video of SW Miami-Dade Valentine’s Day crash that killed 3-year-old

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has released video that captured the moment when a car crashed into their flower tent, killing their 3-year-old son in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It has been nearly seven months since Judy Rojo witnessed a driver kill her 3-year-old son, Anthony, and it’s the first time she’s spoken since the driver was arrested.

“I saw everything, so it’s very hard for us,” Rojo said. “It’s traumatizing for us. These past days and months has been a nightmare for us. It’s not the same anymore without my son.”

On Valentine’s Day, Rojo and her family were selling flowers, along South Dixie Highway, when investigators said Hanskabell Amargos left from a next-door dealership on a test drive, lost control and drove through the tent, killing the toddler.

Attorneys for the family said he was driving a car that should have never left the parking lot.

“The car that killed Anthony was a Dodge Charger, but, specifically, a Hellcat, a supercharged vehicle with a powerful engine,” attorney Adam Finkel said. “That morning, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles bought that car back as a lemon. Had Fiat Chrysler Automobiles held onto those keys, Anthony would be celebrating his birthday in just two weeks.”

Rojo’s family has since settled a lawsuit with the dealership for $5.5 million, but she said even with the victory, no amount can erase what happened on that day.

“There is no money that could bring my son back,” Rojo said. “This is just a nightmare that we live every day, and we’ll have to live with this for the rest of our lives.”

A sign now stands alongside the roadway were Anthony was killed.

The attorneys are suing Fiat Chrysler as a result of the deadly incident, but they have not responded to 7News’ inquiry for comment.

