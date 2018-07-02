Family recovers, mourns loss of loved one in Sunny Isles Beach crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an out-of-control car crashed into them at a Sunny Isles Beach bus stop.

The family of four were walking along the sidewalk near 174th Street and Collins Avenue, Sunday evening. That’s when they were struck by the car and the father, identified as 34-year-old Amir Pelleg, was killed.

Wife Zulma Pelleg and their two young children were rushed to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the pedestrian crash on Monday.

“We started receiving 911 calls that there was a traffic crash here at the intersection of 174th and Collins Avenue,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell.

The driver of the 2016 Honda Odyssey was heading north along A1A, just after 8 p.m., before crashing into the family.

The damage left behind could be still be seen Monday morning.

“A total of four victims were struck by the vehicle,” Schnell said. “Unfortunately, one person is confirmed deceased on the scene. The other three were transported via air rescue to local hospitals.”

According to officials, the children are in fair condition as they recover at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The driver remained on the scene, and police said he’s cooperating with the investigation.

