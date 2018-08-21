Family recovering in hospital after hit-and-run with Maserati

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is recovering in the hospital after a reckless driver struck their vehicle and took off.

The family, packed in the car, was headed to church Sunday morning when a red Maserati, driving erratically, collided with their vehicle.

“Some guy in a Maserati doing 100-plus miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic, clipped them,” said the victim’s grandfather Raymond Tunez. “They lost control of their car, they hit the median and then they went across six lanes and got hit by another car.”

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Tunez and his wife Meredith Tunez had their three children, a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 7-month old, in their Honda CR-V when they crashed.

The father tried exiting the car, Raymond said, but his legs failed him because they were broken.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway, near Bird Road.

Several good Samaritans outraged by what they had seen made unsuccessful attempts to stop the Maserati from fleeing.

The mother and father, along with their 7-month-old, suffered broken bones. They are recovering at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

“Christopher has a broken tibia and fibia, and he had surgery on that yesterday,” the grandfather said. “Some pins or screws were put in. Now he’s having surgery, as I speak, on his ankle, and he has a broken collar bone. Meredith’s injuries are a lot more extensive.”

Family members are now looking for answers and hope the driver turns himself in.

“You need to come clean, do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Raymond said.

In the meantime, the family is grateful that everybody survived the wreck.

“Very precious, this is why I’m grateful that he is alive,” Raymond said as he rubbed one of the kids’ head.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the family’s medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

