Family: Prominent South Florida attorney Robert Fenstersheib killed by son in shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A prominent South Florida attorney was shot and killed by his son, who then shot his father’s longtime girlfriend before turning the firearm on himself at a home in Hollywood, according to a family spokesperson.

The shooting occurred in the Oakride Community along the 3200 block of Southwest 49th Street at around 9:40 a.m., Wednesday.

According to his law firm, Robert Fenstersheib was confirmed as one of the two victims killed in the shooting. Fenstersheib was often seen on television through his commercials.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men deceased on the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

“Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they did observe two deceased male victims with possible gunshot wounds,” Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said. “Further investigation revealed there was a third victim on the scene as well with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition. At this time, detectives of the Hollywood Police Department homicide unit are investigating the incident. As soon as more information becomes available, we will be forthcoming with that information.”

Scott Mager, a family spokesperson, said the attorney was shot and killed by his son, who was battling mental health issues and addiction, who then turned the firearm on himself.

“Michael lost that battle today,” he said. “He shot both Robert and his longtime girlfriend Hong Pen and then killed himself using the weapon.”

With his catchy jingle in his television commercials, Fenstersheib became a household name throughout South Florida.

According to his law firm’s website, since his admission to the Florida Bar in 1980, Fenstersheib handled an excess of 30,000 cases and built up a powerhouse personal injury law firm.

However, those who worked with him said he was much more than an attorney.

“Just an unbelievable human being, an amazing person, an unbelievable father, a great leader, just a phenomenal human being,” Mager said. “If you didn’t have a chance to meet him, you really missed a special and unique individual.”

Fenstersheib’s longtime girlfriend remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

