Family, police seeking clues in man’s hit-and-run death

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members of a hit-and-run victim along with police took to the streets on Tuesday talking to members of the public in hopes someone comes forward with information on who was behind the wheel of a fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers and family members of 29-year-old Freddy Sanchez walked the surrounding area of where he was struck just weeks before.

Sanchez was walking along the 1000 block of Northwest 79th Street when he was struck by a car at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The driver behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Maxima fled the scene and Sanchez was left with critical injuries.

He was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries a week later.

“We’re also asking specifically, those that work in body shops,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Jeffery Childers. “We’re looking for a 2009 to 2014 Nissan Maxima with front-end damage, missing a bumper.”

Detectives believe the Maxima also has a damaged windshield.

“We just miss him so much,” said Sanchez’s aunt Angelina Morales. “Sometimes I wake up thinking that it’s not true, that I’m going to see him, that I’m going to hear his voice, and then I realize I’m never going to see him again.”

His family said he was working two jobs to help support his sister’s daughter.

“Devastated. There’s no words to describe it,” said Freddy Sanchez Sr., the victim’s father. “It’s sad that someone can just hit a human being and not stop to help.”

Surveillance video showed Sanchez crossing the street moments before he was struck by the car.

“We do know that he did not stop nor slow down,” said Childers.

Police officers and Sanchez’s family members handed out flyers near the scene in hopes of finding a clue.

“He should’ve stayed here and faced the consequences,” said Sanchez Sr. “By running away he’s just making things worse for himself. Just please, turn yourself in.”

Family members said an arrest would give them some peace in the midst of their pain.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

