Family pleas for public’s help in finding shooter who killed niece in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a woman who was fatally shot in Miami following a car crash is asking for help in identifying her killer.

On Feb. 18, 27-year-old Briana Paschal was on her way to work when she got into a crash in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Terrace.

Officials said Paschal was the passenger in the car, and when she got out of the car to check for damage, someone from the other car in the crash came up to her and fatally shot her in the back.

Nearly six months later, her family is asking for answers from the community.

“It’s hard. That’s what I can say, it’s hard,” said Paschal’s aunt, Lynda Roberts. “It’s very difficult for our family to lose my niece the way that we lost her, to lose her at all. It’s hard.”

Her aunt described Paschal as an amazing person who loved art and had recently opened a new restaurant.

“Bri was that special person,” said Paschal’s cousin, William Clark. “She was that spark that energized the entire family, just like a battery to a car. Without it, the whole family is numb.”

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

