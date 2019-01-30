Family pleas for Miami hit and run driver to come forward

MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of Shameka Cone joined Miami Police in pleading for the driver that hit their daughter to do the right thing and come forward.

Cone was injured during a hit and run that occurred on Jan. 8 and later passed away.

“She had major brain bleeds and internal injuries, and she passed on the 22nd,” said Miami Police Detective Wendy Chadwell.

Cone’s boyfriend was also hurt during the incident but survived.

City of Miami Police said, on the night of the incident, at around 1 a.m., a 2019 Infiniti Q60 slammed into the couple near Northwest 64th Street and Second Avenue before fleeing the scene.

“There’s gonna be front-end damage, the emblem is missing, the fog light, the windshield, and there should be back window damage as well,” said Chadwell.

Cone was a mother to seven children.

“Have a heart. Turn yourself in because she didn’t deserve this at all. She was loving, caring, outgoing, outspoken. She’ll give you a shirt off her back if she had to,” said Tara Butts, the victim’s mother.

Cone’s parents are now asking for closure in their daughter’s passing.

“My baby’s gone,” said Cone’s father.

“I need closure for my daughter, closure for me,” said Butts.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

