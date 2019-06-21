Family pleas for Miami hit-and-run driver to come forward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family made a painful plea for the hit-and-run driver who killed their loved one to come forward.

At the Miami Police Department on Friday morning, family members of 61-year-old Rose Marie Jackson said their lives have been turned upside down ever since Tuesday.

According to police, Jackson was crossing the street in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 21st Street, just after 1:30 a.m., when a dark colored SUV crashed into her at highway speeds.

Surveillance camera footage shows the moments leading up to Jackson’s death. She could be seen crossing the street before the vehicle hits her.

Investigators said she was killed instantly.

A good Samaritan rushed to help her, but it was already too late.

Jackson’s family is asking for the person behind the wheel to step up to what they have done.

“Please, just turn yourself in. You don’t know what we go through every day since this happened. Please, please turn yourself in,” said Janie Jackson, Rose’s niece, as tears streamed down her face.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. The SUV they are searching for is believed to have minimal damage due to the high speed it was being driven at when the crash occurred.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

