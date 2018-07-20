Family pleas for help after Lauderhill man killed during carjacking

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family is demanding answers after a father of five was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking in Lauderhill.

Sangui Watson is asking the public for help, nearly two months after his oldest son, 41-year-old Oran Watson, was fatally gunned down in a shopping plaza off State Road 7, in the early morning hours of Memorial Day.

“It’s my son. It’s my blood and my first kid,” said the victim’s father.

Cellphone video from the May 28 incident captures the moments after Watson was shot. The victim is seen sitting in the parking lot of a strip mall gasping for air.

“They shot him four times. It’s too much,” said his father.

The video then shows Watson asking about his car.

His father said he’s certain someone in the community knows the people responsible for the shooting.

“Somebody had to know something of what’s going on,” said the elder Watson. “If they could just come forward to the police and let — somebody see something, so if they could just say something, I would be very grateful for that.”

Watson’s family said he had no enemies and no criminal record.

“It’s one of the issues detectives are having with getting to the bottom of this, is because no one has an issue with Orrin,” said Andrew Acosta-Marte, the victim’s cousin.

His loved ones think the shooting was the end result of a carjacking gone wrong.

Surveillance video shows the victim running for help after he was shot. Passers-by are seen fleeing in panic.

The cellphone video shows Watson collapsing on the ground moments later.

Detectives looking at surveillance video were able to spot the subjects’ car.

Watson’s youngest son was born two weeks ago. He was named Orrin.

“His father’s gone, and he rose up instead of his dad,” said Watson’s father.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

