Family pleas for help after cat shot with BB gun in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family’s cat was shot with a BB gun in Hollywood, and they’re now asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter.

Hollywood Police were investigating at the scene of the shooting near Arthur Street, Wednesday.

Four-year-old Lily now drags her back legs and cannot walk after she was shot, Monday.

“She can’t move both of her legs. One, she doesn’t feel anything, and in the other one, she feels a little bit,” said Analia Bailey.

Christopher Bailey said he witnessed the shooting Monday while he was walking home.

“I just hear come out of there like, ‘Pew,’ and the cat starts screaming,” said Christopher.

Lily dragged herself back to their home, howling in pain.

The pellet is still lodged in her pelvic area, and a veterinarian is concerned it could have damaged her bladder and colon.

“If the bullet damaged her colon, and she needs to use the bathroom, all the feces will stay inside. That means that we need to put her down,” said Analia.

Lily is now on pain medication to keep her somewhat comfortable until the family decides what to do next.

“Pretty upset the cat to be hurt like that and be in so much pain and not be able to walk,” said Christopher.

Meanwhile, the family said they want to see the person responsible brought to justice.

“I don’t want nobody to go what my whole family is going through. This is awful,” said Analia.

The family won’t know Lily’s prognosis for the next few days.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

