MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is seeking closure after the deadly shooting of Jane Elizabeth Downs Humphreys remains unsolved.

Humphrey’s family is speaking out 10 months after her death.

“It was a terrible day which hasn’t gone away yet,” said the victim’s uncle Theogene Downs.

On January 27, Miami Police found Humphreys lying along Southwest 35th Avenue and Fifth Street.

Investigators said she was shot and left alone to die.

“If someone who saw something that night when she was gunned down with seven or eight bullets, come forward and say something. We need your help” Theogene said.

Downs stood alongside Humphrey’s mother, Erminda Downs, and her daughter, Zarria Downs.

Zarria, 15 and the oldest of three, has mastered the art of putting on a brave face.

“My mom was my best friend,” Zarria said. “That was the one person that I really cared about.”

Theogene said the trauma is still fresh.

“They lost their mother at 11, at 8 and 15,” said Theogene. “There is no more mother for them. Maybe you saw something. You can do something to solve this situation.”

Miami Police said they have no plans to scale back this investigation and they’re determined to find the killer.

“We know somebody out there has to know something, whether it was any eyewitnesses who saw something, who heard something at the location where this occurred, as well as anybody who might have heard the person responsible for this talking about the crime,” said Asst. Police Chief Armando Aguilar.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

