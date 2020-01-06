Family pleads for justice after daughter killed in police pursuit

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family cried a passionate plea only days after their loved one was killed following a police pursuit.

The tragedy has torn apart an engaged couple.

The painful pursuit took a young woman’s life while her fiancé remains in the hospital.

“Hold my mom, Robert,” said Yasmine San Martin, the sister of the victim, outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, as a woman among the family nearly fainted. “Robert, my mom.”

The family tried to support each other, but the pain was unbearable.

“She was our baby sister,” said Yasmin. “My mom is devastated. We can’t bring her back.”

The loved ones of 28-year-old Theresa Gutierrez could not hold back the tears.

She was killed when, Miami-Dade Police said, the car she was riding in was hit by a stolen Mercedes-Benz during a police chase.

The crash happened in Northwest Miami-Dade near Seventh Avenue and 135th Street, Friday.

Gutierrez’s fiancé was driving her that night, and her family said he is still in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Gutierrez’s husband has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Tirado.

“This is so hard for us,” said Yasmin.

The chase started when police spotted the stolen Mercedes and tried to pull over the driver.

The driver sped off and crashed shortly after.

“After hearing it was a police chase, we were a little bit more upset about that, because police should not be chasing stolen cars, hitting innocent lives,” said Robert San Martin, the brother-in-law of the victim. “We’re very upset about that.”

Police said both passengers inside the Mercedes were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Now, the victim’s family is looking for answers.

“We do want justice done for our little sister and her boyfriend ’cause she we will never be back,” said Yasmin.

To help this family, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.