Family pleads for information in teen’s Overtown murder: ‘Say something, I’m begging you’

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is pleading with the public to help find the person who killed an 18-year-old man in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

“I loved my son; we all loved him. He loved everyone. He didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this,” said Candice Dean, speaking on the death of her son, 18-year-old Malcolm Nicholas.

Nicholas was shot and killed near a park in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 17th Street on Nov. 12.

Now, his family is asking for help in finding the killer. In a Thursday afternoon press conference, they begged community members to come forward with any information on his murder so justice can be served and Nicholas’ grieving family can get some closure.

“I wasn’t there to save my baby. I hurt with that every day. His mom, stepfather, his aunt — the whole community is hurt,” said Nicholas’ father, also named Malcolm Nicholas.

“If you know something, please help us. I’m begging. I’m begging,” said Dean in tears. “Say something, I’m begging you, say something. Please. Our lives will never be the same again.”

At time of his murder, Nicholas was a rising basketball star. He played at Miami High and Mater Academy before heading to a post-graduate program in Tennessee, where he was fine-tuning his skills on the court.

Nicholas was being recruited by D1 programs, according to family, in the weeks leading up to the shooting. He had returned to Miami for a family birthday when he was gunned down.

“My baby should be in college right now,” Dean said.

Thursday afternoon, loved ones called on the community to come forward with any new leads.

A walk in Nicholas’ honor was also held on Thursday.

“There are a lot of killers walking around here,” said area resident Texroy Martin. “It’s hard ’cause people don’t want to say nothing.”

As police handed out fliers to neighbors, loved ones said a tragic murder like Malcolm’s could happen to any family.

“There are other mothers and fathers in our situation, too, and they’re grieving,” said Dean. Say something, because tomorrow it could be their family. So that’s why we’re asking. Do the right thing. That’ll be the right thing to do. Say something.”

If you have any information on Nicholas’ murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.