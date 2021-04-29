Family pleads for help after 23-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is making a painful plea to find the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of their loved one.

Christopher Lopez, 23, was one of several people in a minivan when it was rear-ended. He was the only one to lose his life.

The person responsible for the crash left his vehicle at the scene, but detectives said they need more information to determine who the speeding driver was.

Lispia Laguna, the victim’s mother, said the man police are searching for killed her son, but mentally and emotionally killer her entire family.

“I couldn’t sleep, I still haven’t,” said the victim’s brother Alexander Lopez. “It’s those things that make you think, ‘What was the last conversation you had with him?’ ‘What happened?'”

It’s been a heartbreaking and infuriating 10 days for the friends and family of Christopher.

“There was tons of cars, multiple people recording, so we believe somebody did see something,” said Miami-Dade Police Traffic Homicide Det. Eduardo Diaz, “so what we need to confirm is who the driver was at that time and the date of the incident.”

Christopher was riding in a Toyota Sienna with six other people on April 19.

The group was on their way back from a trip when they were hit by a Dodge Charger.

Detectives think the driver may have also been injured.

“We believe that the driver was picked up by another vehicle and someone else assisted in the driver fleeing the scene,” said Diaz.

Christopher was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family has joined the police in asking the community to help to identify the person who took Christopher’s life.

“Come forward,” Alexander said. “Any information you have to share, please share it, because I can’t rest until we do.”

All other victims of the crash have been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.