Family pleads for answers after woman killed in violent crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is searching for answers after two cars came racing down a South Florida street resulting in the death of a mother.

The family is in pain after their loved one, Margaret Chance, was killed in a horrific wreck in Miramar, Jan. 28.

“I don’t wish this on nobody else,” said Annette Chance, the victim’s sister. “No other family.”

According to police, the two cars were drag racing. One hit the victim’s car, and the other made a u-turn and fled the scene.

“That’s my sister,” said Annette. “From the day I was born, I was right beside her.”

Chance was a sister, a mother and a grandmother. Her family was described as a passionate woman that they will miss very much.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna survive without her,” said Annette. “Even though I’m an adult myself, she’s a part of me, and a part of me is gone.”

Chance was driving home from work at around 7 p.m. She was turning left on West 21st Street from State Road 7.

“As she made that left turn, she was unaware that two vehicles were speeding towards her — drag racing,” said Miramar Police Department Traffic Homicide officer José Rosales.

A Cadillac GTS hit Chance’s passenger side and crushed her white SUV.

“The impact was so explosive that local business employees and some witnesses said that it was like an explosion went off,” said Rosales. “They’re telling me that their walls shook.”

Chance was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are now searching for the second car that fled the scene, as well as two witnesses that were captured on camera. Video footage showed the fleeing vehicle as a dark colored sedan.

“They took away a grandmother,” said Keefa Lovelace, the victim’s granddaughter. “It’s not worth the thrill you get from drag racing.”

“Someone just took her life, took her away from us,” said Annette. “It’s not easy. The pain just can’t go away.”

A memorial has been placed where the crash happened.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

