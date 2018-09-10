Family pets rescued from burning Hialeah home, parakeet dies

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to rescue all but one of a Hialeah family’s pets after their home caught fire.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the Code 1 house fire near West 38th Street and 14th Street, just after 3 p.m., Monday.

The fire at the back of the structure sent heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters managed to get control of the fire and put it out within 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time. However, a few family pets were inside.

According to a Hialeah Fire Rescue spokesperson, a parakeet died from the fire. The other pets were rescued in time.

