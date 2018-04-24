Family offers $500 reward for teddy bear lost during Disney World vacation

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A family who lost a beloved teddy bear during a trip to Disney World is offering $500 reward for the priceless toy’s return.

Amy Earley took to Facebook to describe her daughter’s heartache upon discovering her teddy bear was gone.

The family was heading home from their Orlando vacation when Earley said her daughter realized her “baby bear” was gone.

“As we’re traveling north down I-77, my daughter’s yelling because we can’t find her baby bear,” Earley told Fox 35.

The family back tracked, but said they couldn’t find the bear at the hotel or gas station. That’s when they discovered the bear likely flew out of an open window at some point on the ride home.

Now, they are offering a reward of $500 for the bear’s return.

“My [3-year-old] daughter has never been a day without this bear and is completely heartbroken and breaking mine,” Earley wrote.

Earley said she has given her daughter a lookalike bear for now, but she still hopes Baby Bear can be found.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.