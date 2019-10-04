Family offering reward after surveillance video captures man stealing son’s bike in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man stealing a child’s expensive bicycle while he was looking at hamsters inside a pet store at the Shops at Midtown Miami.

Robert Morales Jr. said he and his friend parked their bikes next to the entrance of the PetSmart while they visited the store along North Miami Avenue, Friday.

Minutes later, surveillance video captured a man walking up to the bikes and stealing the 12-year-old’s $1,000 bicycle.

“Right as we left, we look at the bike, and it was just gone,” Morales Jr. said.

Robert Morales Sr., the 12-year-old’s father, got him the bicycle as a gift for his birthday.

“Horrible. Horrible. He stole my little boy’s bike,” Morales Sr. said. “It was like he was casing the bike. Then, he went inside, stood inside, came back outside. I guess when he thought it was safe he went inside, he grabbed the bike. I’m offering a $200 reward, so we can try to get my son’s bike back. You know what I mean? I don’t got much, but I could offer $200 to the retriever of my son’s bike.”

City of Miami Police were called, and PetSmart management was notified of the theft.

“It’s a SEBike PK Ripper with– it’s yellow with fat tires,” Morales Jr. said.

When asked if he learned a lesson, Morales Jr. replied, “Yes, that I should always have my bikes locked up.”

The 12-year-old said he and his friend were only inside of the store for 10 minutes.

“Man, you better pray to God that I never find you or see you,” Morales Sr. said.

The family said they have yet to file a police report, but they said they will file one soon.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.